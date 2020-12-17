Phreesia (PHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR):

12/14/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $59.00.

12/14/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $59.00.

12/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,901. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

