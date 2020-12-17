Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

