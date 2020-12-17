Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

PPBI stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after buying an additional 657,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after buying an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 323,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.