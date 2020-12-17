Piper Sandler Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.26 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pluralsight by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

