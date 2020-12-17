PiplCoin (PIPL) Reaches Market Cap of $202,094.73

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $202,094.73 and $83.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00133212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00794704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00159808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00123696 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

