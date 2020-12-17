Pirl Price Up 12% This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $10,342.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,497 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

