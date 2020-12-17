Pivot Token (PVT) One Day Volume Hits $310,550.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $310,550.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

