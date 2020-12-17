Pivot Token Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $310,550.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

