Pizza Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $761,843.47 and approximately $140.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017633 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,826,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

