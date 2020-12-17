PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

