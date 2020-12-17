PlatonCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,344.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $11,344.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002410 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00132515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00789610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00159026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00123480 BTC.

PlatonCoin Token Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,130,199 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

