Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 3,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $95,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.