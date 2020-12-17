Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer Sells 15,311 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

