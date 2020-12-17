Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.