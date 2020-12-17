Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.29.

PS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pluralsight by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

