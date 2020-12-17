PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.23-2.31 EPS.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.13 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

