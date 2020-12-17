PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.23-2.31 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

