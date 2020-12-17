PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.23-2.31 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.13 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

