POA Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, POA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex and Bibox. POA has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $272,889.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,563,353 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

