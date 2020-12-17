PowerPool (CVP) Tops One Day Volume of $4.46 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00013537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00132418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00792197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00158909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00123004 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

