PQ Group Holdings Inc. Announces — Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

PQG stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.