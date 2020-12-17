Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

