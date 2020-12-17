Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 45,240 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.