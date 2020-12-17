Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi Sells 3,602 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PFC opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

