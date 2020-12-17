Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $35.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

PRIM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

