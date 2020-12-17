Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Tops $10.81 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, BitForex and HBUS. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.81 million and $111,272.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00382442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.28 or 0.02441854 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,717,536,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,844,330 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, Huobi, BitForex, HBUS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

