Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays cut Proximus from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Proximus currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

BGAOY stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.