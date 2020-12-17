ProxyNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,871.62 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 79.3% higher against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $121,871.62 and $11.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00462928 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 170,568.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.53 or 0.01571881 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,103,260 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.