PUBLISH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $125,038.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $125,038.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00782726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00164730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00124023 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,200,182 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

