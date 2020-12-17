PumaPay (PMA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,575.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $40,575.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinall. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00365512 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.