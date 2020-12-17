Pure Achieves Market Cap of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00475355 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 5,085.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.01748759 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

