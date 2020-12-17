Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272 in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $3,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 55.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

