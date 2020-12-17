Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 314.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,853 shares of company stock worth $4,265,945. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.