Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Increased by Analyst

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackBerry in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.24 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $47,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $28,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

