Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Issued By William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $143,036,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

