Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.35 on Thursday. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.42. The stock has a market cap of C$731.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.