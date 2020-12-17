QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

QAD stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,385.39 and a beta of 1.08.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

