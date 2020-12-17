QAD Inc. (QADA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 7th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

QAD stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. QAD has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $64.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,385.39 and a beta of 1.08.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

