QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 2202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $941.67 million, a PE ratio of 4,554.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

