Qbao Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,517.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin. Qbao has a market capitalization of $146,249.56 and approximately $40,517.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.