Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.83.

QIWI stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Qiwi by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Qiwi by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

