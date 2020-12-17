Qredit Trading Up 49.1% This Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Qredit has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $197,706.68 and $714.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001708 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

