Qtum Price Hits $2.71 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00011912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $264.52 million and $419.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004206 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,999,588 coins and its circulating supply is 97,480,168 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

