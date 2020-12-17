QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.