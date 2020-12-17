R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50.

On Thursday, October 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50.

FSLR opened at $91.77 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 99.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,479 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Solar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.