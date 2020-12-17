Radius Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radius Health by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

