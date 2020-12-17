RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $93,350.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $956.30 million, a P/E ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

