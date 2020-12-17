Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.59

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ranpak by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

