Rarible (RARI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00010147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00133372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00814282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00160055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00123707 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.