Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $7.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

